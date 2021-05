SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks begin to rebound after they slipped for most of the week.

Jobless claims continue to fall, a positive gauge indicating the pandemic’s impact on the economy may be coming to an end.

Bitcoin is up again after a roller coaster ride drop-off from its all-time high.

Rental homes soared to a 14-year high.

Ford introduces their new electric pickup truck, competing with Tesla and GMC.