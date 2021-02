SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jeff Bezos announced he will be stepping down as Amazon’s CEO, but will stay plenty busy managing his other ventures.

Stocks are mixed but tech shares leaps.

Plant based meat substations continue their rise in popularity.

Uber acquires Drizly to be able to deliver alcohol.

Financial app Robinhood announces that they have taken out a Super Bowl ad amid GameStop fiasco.

Sony sells 4.5M PS5 systems in first few months of sales.