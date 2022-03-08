SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks are little changed

No bounce, no rally

Equities struggled for direction Tuesday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market.

Fears of a recession spurred by concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine have prompted investors to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets in recent days.

Bank of America predicts a ban on Russian oil exports could push prices as high as $200 a barrel.

The worst-case scenario in which soaring prices hit growth by as much as 2% could trigger a global recession or stock market crash.

Gas prices are now the most expensive in U.S. history, breaking a record from 2008. The cost of regular gas in the U.S. is $4.17. Last week, the average cost was $3.60.

Apple is announcing new products today. The company’s first product event of the year, titled “Peek Performance,” starts at 10 a.m.

We’ll likely see a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE and an upgraded iPad Air.

The global death toll from Covid-19 topped 6 million yesterday.

YouTube is paying podcasters $50,000 to $300,000 to film their shows.

Loser: Saving Gas Money Tips

Gasoline set a new all-time record Monday: $4.104 a gallon, wiping out 2008’s record.

The GasBuddy app, overwhelmed by traffic from bargain-hunting drivers, was inaccessible off and on Monday.

Use apps such as GasBuddy, Gas Guru and the AAA Mobile App to find the lowest gas prices wherever you are.

Fill up at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Kroger’s – 5 cents a gallon discount.

Get points and cash back from credit cards. Gas cards and gas rewards credit cards provide much larger discounts than cash. Diyble points – 6% off up to $6,000.

Sign up for gas loyalty programs – 7-Eleven has a program that gives you a discount of 11 cents a gallon for the first seven fill-ups on all fuel grades.

The best time of week to buy gas is Monday, which has the lowest average gas prices in most of the country. The most expensive days in most states? Thursday. You can save $50 to $100 a year by filling up on the cheapest days of the week.

Improve fuel efficiency – Don’t speed. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars. Also don’t brake hard. Turn off your A/C and roll down the windows.

Change your oil and make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Travel light: Take anything you don’t need out of your vehicle. For every 100 pounds you carry around, you lose 1% to 2% in fuel efficiency, or 8 cents a gallon.

Fill your tank with regular, not premium, gas.

Drive less – Plan ahead. Combine errands to avoid extra trips.

Avoid rush hour and anticipate road conditions.

Winner: Checklist for Market Correction

The Nasdaq entered a bear market (20% off its record high), the Dow entered a correction (down 10%), and the S&P suffered its worst single-day drop since October 2020.

If you had purchased an S&P 500 tracking index in 1980, you would have endured the worst single-day crash in 1987, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus crash. Your reward? An 11% average annual total return (including dividends) even with these declines.

1. Breathe: this happens all the time. A double-digit decline has occurred every 1.87 years since 1950.

2. Understand your risk tolerance before a crash occurs.

3. Take the time to regularly reassess your holdings.

4. Ignore emotion-driven white noise like CNBC and the Internet.

5. Have cash at the ready to take advantage of discounts like Amazon.

6. Avoid margin like the plague.

7. Nibble frequently, because timing the bottom is impossible.

8. Add to your winners.

9. Buy dividend stocks (they’re proven winners).

10. Don’t forget about value stocks Like Walmart and Target.