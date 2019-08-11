Robin Williams: On anniversary of death, his advice still matters

(CNN) – Robin Williams gave a lot of advice. Whether in character or as himself, he was universally perceived as someone who knew things the rest of us had somehow missed.

He often suggested reaching out for help, and from what we know, he took his own advice more than once. Whether on reaching out or fighting indifference, his words carry as much power now as they ever did.

In 2013, Williams participated in a question and answer session on the social media site Reddit. He spoke on a variety of topics, from the kind of animal he would be (a dolphin) to his recipe for success. As we mark the fifth anniversary of his death Sunday, here is some of his memorable advice: