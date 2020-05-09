Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from COVID-19 complications, publicist says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 31: Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn of the illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy arrive at the premiere of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at The Grail Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas March 31, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has died due to COVID-19 complications, publicists announced Friday.

Horn died at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday. He was 75.

Siegfried & Roy redefined live magic with rare and endangered animals, creating modern era entertainment in Las Vegas.

“Today the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Rest in peace, Roy.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News