Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from COVID-19 complications, publicist says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor solemnly promised thoroughness and transparency as his department investigates the fatal shootings of two black men in the city by officers.

Taylor, an African American and longtime member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, also made a plea to the community as he faced the first major crisis since becoming chief less than five months ago: Give his office time and he’ll address any mistakes made, but jumping to conclusions won’t help.