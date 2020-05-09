Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from COVID-19 complications, publicist says

(KRON) — Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has died due to COVID-19 complications, publicists announced Friday.
Horn died at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday. He was 75.
Siegfried & Roy redefined live magic with rare and endangered animals, creating modern era entertainment in Las Vegas.
“Today the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”
Rest in peace, Roy.
