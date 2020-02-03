Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

FILE – This May 14, 2012 file photo shows radio host Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The top law enforcement official at the agency that runs New York’s airports and bridges has retired amid an investigation after Limbaugh told listeners he received a police escort. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday, May 7, 2018, Michael Fedorko will step down immediately. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)

(KRON) – Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, according to the Daily Mail.

On Monday, the 69-year-old made the announcement live on his radio show.

Due to his treatment, Limbaugh said he will not be on air for a few days.