RXBAR recalls some protein bars due to undeclared peanuts
RXBAR is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars.
The bars, which are heavily marketed as containing all natural ingredients, may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list.
That could trigger a life-threatening reaction in consumers who are allergic to peanuts.
The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.
RXBAR has changed suppliers for that undisclosed ingredient.
Affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts.
A full list of whcih RXBARS are being recalled is available on the company's website and the FDA's site.
The recalled products are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts.
