Sail-in ‘floating cinemas’ to offer social distancing boats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Floating cinemas are sailing into select cities across the United States.

According to a release from Beyond Cinema, the event will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats, WCMH reports.

There will be free popcorn and other food and drinks available for purchase.

Movie selections will be announced once tickets go on sale.

You can click here to learn more.

Movie theaters across the US largely remain closed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

