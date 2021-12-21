Salad products recalled in 19 states; FDA investigates link to listeria outbreak

(WTAJ) — Salad manufacturer Fresh Express announced a voluntary recall Monday of certain varieties of its packaged products over listeria concerns.
The recall, involving salad items distributed across 19 U.S. states and portions of Canada, is now under investigation over ties to an outbreak that has left at least one person dead.
“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections,” FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a news release Tuesday. “To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain.”
Yiannas said that at least 10 people have been sickened by the outbreak strain across eight states: Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The FDA says the incidents span July 26, 2016 to Oct. 19, 2021, and led to at least 10 hospitalizations and one death.
Fresh Express ordered the recall after the Michigan Department of Agriculture detected listeria while performing a random sample test of a Sweet Hearts salad mix made in the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility, according to a news release.
“We will continue to work with our partners and with Fresh Express to determine the source of this outbreak,” Yiannas said. “We remain committed to transparency and providing updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation.”
Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, chills, muscle aches, diarrhea, upset stomach, stiff neck, headache, confusion and loss of balance. People who are pregnant are 10 times more likely to get listeriosis and it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth or premature labor, according to the CDC.
The products under recall have the product codes Z324 through Z350. Anyone who has these recalled products should discard them.
The full list of recalled products is below:
|
Product
|
Product Code
|
UPC Code
|
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041190066360
|
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041190066469
|
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279275062
|
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271033
|
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279251011
|
Fresh Express American 11 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279241005
|
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279123004
|
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279127019
|
Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279123011
|
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271224
|
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279275048
|
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271262
|
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271002
|
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309194
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302027
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309439
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302096
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279306063
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279306049
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309101
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309118
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279306025
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309064
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279306056
|
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai ‘N” Cashews 11.7 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309248
|
Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279261003
|
Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279232010
|
Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden 9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279281025
|
Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279107080
|
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279151021
|
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279151014
|
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279152004
|
Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279407074
|
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279407135
|
Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279108049
|
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279262017
|
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279261027
|
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279104126
|
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 24 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279104133
|
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279103020
|
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 24 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279104119
|
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 3 lb
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279106014
|
Fresh Express Italian 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279211008
|
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279301082
|
Fresh Express Kit Caesar – Cesar 9.8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279301006
|
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279310053
|
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279301013
|
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279301044
|
Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302072
|
Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279310022
|
Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309019
|
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302102
|
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302089
|
Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279261126
|
Fresh Express Lettuce Trio – Lechuga Trio 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279108094
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780030
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780191
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780054
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785028
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785059
|
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780023
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279787015
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279787039
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785073
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780085
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780092
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780047
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785011
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785042
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780016
|
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279780207
|
Fresh Express Premium Romaine – Lechuga Romana Especial 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279108087
|
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Asian Avocado 9.7 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279126043
|
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Honey Pecan 9.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279126036
|
Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279151014
|
Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271194
|
Fresh Express Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279785165
|
Fresh Express Spinach 8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279132044
|
Fresh Express Spring Mix 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279275031
|
Fresh Express Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279231006
|
Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279271187
|
Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279221038
|
Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279221052
|
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309231
|
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302126
|
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309217
|
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279302119
|
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279309224
|
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279281063
|
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279281001
|
Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
071279281049
|
Giant Eagle American 11 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492310
|
Giant Eagle American 24 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003493037
|
Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492317
|
Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003494286
|
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492327
|
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492313
|
Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923365
|
Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923358
|
Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923341
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923310
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034939441
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923402
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923389
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923327
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923396
|
Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034923297
|
Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492309
|
Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003494283
|
Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492319
|
Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492312
|
Giant Eagle Italian 9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492311
|
Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492321
|
Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492324
|
Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003494284
|
Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492316
|
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492320
|
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492315
|
Giant Eagle Spinach 16 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492308
|
Giant Eagle Spinach 8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492348
|
Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492325
|
Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492323
|
Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492326
|
Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492307
|
Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492322
|
Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
003003492328
|
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100086960
|
Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100219542
|
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100263934
|
Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100086991
|
Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100107368
|
Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100096068
|
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
409910021843
|
Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100096174
|
Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100082979
|
Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100083181
|
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100096143
|
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100087028
|
Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100083419
|
Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100083495
|
Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100087905
|
Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100083037
|
Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100083549
|
Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
030034939724
|
Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387491
|
Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131355023
|
Marketside Baby Spinach 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131090254
|
Marketside Baby Spinach 6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131027908
|
Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387354
|
Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131027861
|
Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387446
|
Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131221412
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305158
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305134
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305448
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131148320
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305165
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131221320
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305127
|
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131305141
|
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131328944
|
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131328951
|
Marketside Crisp Greens 12oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131355030
|
Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387460
|
Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131377346
|
Marketside Fresh Spinach 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131329460
|
Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
068113102783
|
Marketside Leafy Romaine 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131027816
|
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131532082
|
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
068113122173
|
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131221290
|
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131085731
|
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131328982
|
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131354781
|
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131354798
|
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131354767
|
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131354774
|
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131388078
|
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387538
|
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131532099
|
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131328968
|
Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131355016
|
Marketside Spring Mix 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131355009
|
Marketside Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
081131354996
|
Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
681131387484
|
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340944
|
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340883
|
O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340916
|
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340857
|
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340852
|
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340915
|
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340910
|
O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340856
|
O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
007989340941
|
O Organics Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
079893408538
|
Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113014670
|
Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113041918
|
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113041919
|
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113014669
|
Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130146680
|
Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130111961
|
Signature Farms Garden Salad 12oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113098135
|
Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130419128
|
Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130112180
|
Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130419166
|
Signature Farms Spinach 8oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113098134
|
Signature Farms Spring Mix 10oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
021130419173
|
Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
002113014671
|
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100087974
|
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100088551
|
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100088735
|
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100088049
|
Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
099100088612
|
Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041497067756
|
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041497067763
|
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041497067824
|
Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041497076192
|
Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
041497067770
|
Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867009193
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867006716
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867006711
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867009195
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867009194
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867009192
|
Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16oz
|
Z324 through Z350
|
088867006714
States impacted include:
- Pennsylvania
- Connecticut
- Iowa
- lllinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Massachussetts
- Maryland
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Missouri
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Rhode Island
- Wisconsin
To obtain a refund, customers can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time or where the products were purchased.