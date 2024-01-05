(KRON) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24 people are infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella infections in 14 different states. There have not been any deaths associated with the strain of salmonella infections.

On Jan. 3, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat product, 18 oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.” This products were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps are all symptoms of salmonella. The symptoms can appear six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

For your safety, the CDC suggests these actions against salmonella.