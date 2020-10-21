Sam Elliott endorses Joe Biden in new ad

by: KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ad for presidential nominee Joe Biden voiced by actor Sam Elliott lit up Twitter Tuesday night.

The commercial – which aired during Game 1 of the World Series – features the performer’s rustic, matchless voice saying, “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start.”

Over a piano soundtrack of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the actor known for “A Star is Born,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Road House” tells viewers Americans can come together moving forward.

“Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

Naturally, reactions to the 60-second ad titled “Go From There” erupted on Twitter; some praised the tranquility Elliott’s voice provided while others bashed the actor’s jump to the left.

