San Diego Padres pitcher arrested after trying to enter home through doggy door

MARICOPA COUNTY (CNN) – A professional baseball player has been arrested for criminal trespassing in Arizona.

Police in Peoria, north of Phoenix, say 23-year-old Jacob Nix entered a home through a doggy door early Sunday morning.

The homeowner confronted Nix and kicked him in the face.

Another man, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, then reached through the doggy door to pull Nix back out of the home.

According to court records, the homeowner leaned out of the doggy door and tased Nix in the back.

Police arrested the two men a few streets away.

Nix is a pitcher for the San Diego Padres.

According to his MLB player page, he was assigned to an Arizona fall league team earlier this month.

Cosgrove is a pitcher in the Padres’ Minor League system.

The San Diego Padres released the following statement in regards to their arrests:

“We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the commissioner’s office and local authorities and due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further commen at this time.” San Diego Padres

