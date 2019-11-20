San Francisco-based Allbirds says Amazon copied its shoe design

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – San Francisco-based sustainable shoe company Allbirds is calling out Amazon for its recent release of a private-label shoe that looks nearly identical to its iconic “Wool Runner” sneakers.

According to Amazon.com, their 206 Collective’s shoes sell for $45 compared to the $95 Allbirds wool runners.

But a spokesperson for Amazon said “206 Collective’s wool blend sneakers do not infringe on Allbirds’ design.”

Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger said trying to compete against the tech giant as a relatively new startup is not exactly a “fair fight.”

Zwillinger also said the lookalike shoe may be undercutting Allbirds’ sustainability efforts.

Allbirds is known for making shoes from renewable materials.

The wool runner uses a lightweight merino wool upper and a foam sole made of sugarcane waste rather than the typical plastic.

Latest News Headlines: