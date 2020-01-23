San Francisco Mayor London Breed endorses Bloomberg for president

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced she is endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race.
Bloomberg confirmed the news on Twitter and said he was “honored to have her support” and was looking forward to making “her city and state stronger, fairer, and greener.”
In a statement, Mayor Breed said she was supporting Bloomberg “because he has the best chance of beating Donald Trump, and ending this administration’s assault on the poor, on communities of color, on women, on the Constitution, and on common decency.”
Mayor Breed will reportedly advise Bloomberg’s campaign on issues including employment, housing, and climate change.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
