SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the 4th of July.

That’s according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study looked at how the cities balanced the holiday cost and fun.

It looked at everything from the cost of beer and wine to the duration of the city’s fireworks show and the 4th of July forecast.

San Francisco was one of the 9 best cities to celebrate the 4th.

New York was No. 1.