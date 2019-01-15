National

San Jose man arrested in murder of his own mother

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 12:04 PM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 05:40 PM PST

SAN JOSE (KRON) - A San Jose man has been arrested in the murder of his own mother. 

Police say 25-year-old Michael Ablaza was arrested on Friday, Jan. 11 and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for the murder of his mother, 52-year-old Maribeth Garces Ablaza, on Thursday, Jan. 10. 

Police found the body of Garces Ablaza at a home near Darryl Drive and Payne Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. 

She was found at the scene suffering from at least one stab wound. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. 

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867). 

