San Jose man arrested in murder of his own mother
SAN JOSE (KRON) - A San Jose man has been arrested in the murder of his own mother.
Police say 25-year-old Michael Ablaza was arrested on Friday, Jan. 11 and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for the murder of his mother, 52-year-old Maribeth Garces Ablaza, on Thursday, Jan. 10.
Police found the body of Garces Ablaza at a home near Darryl Drive and Payne Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.
She was found at the scene suffering from at least one stab wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).
