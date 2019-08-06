Sanitation worker gifts toy truck to boy who regularly waits outside, greets him

JENKS, Okla. (KRON) – A sanitation worker and a little boy have formed a special bond.

The man in the vest is Aaron Mitchell, an employee of American Waste Control.

According to the City of Jenks, Mitchell sees the boy regularly whenever he goes along on his work route.

The boy is always waiting outside to greet him and the rest of the team with the waste control company as they round up trash around the neighborhood.

City officials said the little boy waits outside no matter what, “whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees.”

So Mitchell decided to give the boy something for always greeting him with a smiling face and even water and snacks at times, too.

“The crew on the back of the truck became friends with him and his family,” the City of Jenks said.

That’s why the crew gifted the boy with a new toy recycle truck that looks similar to the truck he sees as he greets his new friends.

“Thank you, Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Latest News Headlines: