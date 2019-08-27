Saw-wielding woman breaks into Botox clinic to steal anti-aging products

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK/CNN) – It was 8:30 on a Friday night.

A Mercedes SUV pulls up.

A woman in yoga pants gets out with a power tool in hand.

It’s what happens next that’s even left the med spa in shock.

“Looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes trying to break into your business,” said business owner Alonzo Perez.

Using the power tool, video shows the woman attempting to break in.

One location didn’t work, so she moved to another, cutting the glass and then walking right in.

“Had no regards for anybody else’s property. Had no regards for her own safety. I mean by doing what she was doing with the power tool to a window,” said Perez.

After she was inside, video shows the woman walking out, moving her SUV.

She soon returns, goes back inside, and comes out with a bag and other items, leaving behind a damaged window and a sense of lost security.

You can get a good look at her face.

“Nobody should go through this, you know? We don’t, I mean, it is not normal for a human being to try and take somebody else’s stuff, you know, that they work hard for,” Perez said.

Perez has worked 15 years to build up his business.

He says the crook got away with some products.

He said someone had just broken in the night before this happened.

“It cost a lot of money to replace the windows. It takes a lot of money to, to, you know, have to buy cameras and have to buy a security,” said Perez.

Perez says the other Botox RN location in Upper Kirby had its glass broken just last month.

It doesn’t appear the crooks got away with anything there.

“You know I just want some justice to be served,” said Perez.

Perez is personally offering a $5,000 reward.

If you have any information, call Sugar Land police.

