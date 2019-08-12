Scaramucci: Trump may need to be replaced in 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CNN) – President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director says he no longer supports the president as the 2020 Republican candidate.

Anthony Scaramucci has frequently defended Trump on television, but has increasingly criticized his racist rhetoric.

And now Scaramucci says the GOP should consider a different nominee.

“Well, I’m calling for it to be considered, yes. I think you have to consider change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this. When someone lacks intellectual curiosity and takes ideas from friends,” Scaramucci said.

Over the weekend, Trump and Scaramucci engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth.

Scaramucci called Trump’s recent visits to El Paso and Dayton following two mass shootings there a “catastrophe.”

Trump then blasted Scaramucci on Twitter, saying “he would do anything to come back in.”

Latest News Headlines: