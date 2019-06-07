School district considers tearing down Columbine High School

(CNN/KRON) — The Jeffco School District is considering tearing down Columbine High School, citing an increase in “morbid fascination” with the school.

According to the school district, they’re thinking about asking Colorado voters for the money to build a new school — one that would keep the same name..

Thirteen students were killed in a mass shooting at the school back in 1999.

Nearly two dozen were also injured.

“The tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999 serves as a point of origin for this contagion of school shootings,” Jason Glass, superintendent, said in the letter obtained by CNN. “School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation.”

The letter goes on to say that local law enforcement in Littleton, Colorado make contact with hundreds of people each year looking to enter the school and connect with the 1999 shooting.

The superintendent said most of those individuals are harmless, but a few have potential to do harm to the school.

The district says shutting down the building should be an option they consider as the fascination grows.

To fund a new school, the district would need $60-$70 million.

The new school would keep the same name, school colors and mascot.

