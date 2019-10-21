Search continues for missing West Point cadet, his rifle

WEST POINT, NY (CNN) – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point says a cadet is missing.

The school in New York State says an M4 rifle is also missing, but the cadet isn’t believed to have any ammunition magazines.

The school says there’s no indication the cadet is a threat to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

West Point says the missing cadet was last seen Friday.

He was reported missing after he failed to show up for an initial road march for a military skills competition at the academy over the weekend.

West Point says an extensive search by military, federal, state and local agencies came up empty and the search for him continues.

