Searchers going to Arkansas to look for missing Texas girl

HOUSTON (AP) – Searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for a missing 4-year-old Texas girl after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Tim Miller, director of Texas EquuSearch, says his group will fly to Arkansas on Friday afternoon to search for Maleah Davis’ body. Miller declined to say where in Arkansas he was going.

Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, says he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was taken by a group of men May 4.

Quanell X says Vence confessed he dumped the Houston girl’s body in Arkansas.

Quanell X declined to comment on what happened to Maleah.

Houston police declined comment.

Update in Maleah Davis investigation: Our homicide detectives are en route to Arkansas to follow up on new information received in our search and investigation involving 4-year-old Maleah Davis. 1/3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2019

Check back for updates.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES