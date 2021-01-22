Seattle man offering COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” he said he created in his personal lab, has been arrested.

KUOW reports Johnny T. Stine faces a misdemeanor charge of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Stine advertised injections of the supposed vaccine for $400 on his personal Facebook page in March 2020. At that time, there was no authorized COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

It wasn’t immediately known if Stine has a lawyer to comment on his case. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

