Article of impeachment against President Trump released

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An article of impeachment against President Donald Trump was released Monday, with lawmakers charging him with abuse of power.

Representative Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) tweeted the text, saying:

“The President incited an insurrection. As a nation, a Congress, and an American people, we must make clear that his actions were a violation of his oath & a betrayal of his office.”

The President incited an insurrection. As a nation, a Congress, and an American people, we must make clear that his actions were a violation of his oath & a betrayal of his office.



I'm cosponsoring the articles of impeachment led by @RepTedLieu, @RepCicilline, & @RepRaskin. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/CxC262rxzL — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) January 11, 2021

House Democrats began discussing a second impeachment after Trump’s response to Wednesday’s Capitol riot, when Trump supporters broke into the capitol building while Congress was in session to certify Joe Biden’s win as the next president of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was calling for Trump’s Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. She says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach him if they do not invoke it.

“If Vice President Pence, a target of this insurrection, will not do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment, then all who hold our oaths to protect our nation and its Constitution dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection,” tweeted Spanberger.

The rioters were photographed in private office spaces, and shown looting from the building. Meanwhile, lawmakers, journalists, aides and other Capitol employees were in hiding. The vice president had to be evacuated from the area.

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries after he was struck during the riot. A second officer who responded to the riot died from an apparent suicide. Four others died as a result of the riot.

Trump’s first statement on the violence was without condemnation. A video tweeted while rioters were still inside showed Trump saying “we love you, you’re very special.”

Twitter removed the video for violating its policies, then later permanently banned him from the social media platform.

Pelosi called Trump deranged and unhinged, and worries that the president would pardon those arrested for breaking into the Capitol.

The article of impeachment tweeted by Spanberger also cited Trump’s phone call with the Georgia Secretary of State just days before the riot.

During the recorded call, he was heard saying: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

The article of impeachment say with the phone call and his role in the riot, “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinated branch of government.”

At least 210 Congress members have signed on to support the articles of impeachment, according to co-sponsor David Cicilline (RI-01).

Trump was first impeached by the U.S. House in December 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate found him not guilty.