Second presidential debate canceled

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled the second presidential debate that was scheduled for Oct. 15, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This comes after President Donald Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate.

Both candidates will hold their own, separate events.

The first presidential debate was held on Sept. 29.

Three days later, Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest Posts