Secret Service responding to ‘suspicious package’ near White House

The Secret Service is responding to an incident involving a suspicious package near the White House Monday.
According to a tweet, Secret Service officers are responding to the area on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
