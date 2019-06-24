Secret Service responding to ‘suspicious package’ near White House

The Secret Service is responding to an incident involving a suspicious package near the White House Monday.

According to a tweet, Secret Service officers are responding to the area on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets.

Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to an incident involving a suspicious package located on Pennsylvania Ave. Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Ave. between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/t7veePoDb7— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES