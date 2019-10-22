Security guard fired after being called N-word reinstated

MADISON, Wisc. (WISC/CNN) – Marlon Anderson is returning to work.

He’s the black security guard who was fired from a Wisconsin school after he asked a student to stop calling him the “N-word.”

According to the Madison Board of Education, any use of a racial slur is a fireable offense – which is why Anderson was let go.

However, the termination was later rescinded by the interim superintendent.

Anderson will be on paid leave until the plan to bring him back is finalized.

“I miss the kids. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I’m excited, so happy for the kids because they got out. They fought for this and they won and I’m excited to walk back into the school because that’s going to let them know their voices are powerful,” he said.

In a Facebook post, he thanked the students who came out to support him last week and to the people around the world who have been sending him messages of support.

