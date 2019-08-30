SEE IT: Asking price for most expensive home in San Francisco reduced to $40.5 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re gawking at the price of this 5-bedroom home in San Francisco, consider it a real steal after the asking price was actually cut by nearly $5 million dollars this week.

For $40.5 million, the luxury compound located at 950 Lombard Street in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood boasts 15,691 square-feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an art gallery, 2,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, entertainment room, and sweeping views of the city.

Photo: Jacob Elliot

There’s also a guest cottage complete with a glass steam room, sauna, massage room, outdoor shower, and hot tub overlooking Telegraph Hill.

Outdoor amenities include a four-car garage, entertainment center with retractable movie screen, dining area with kitchen plus BBQ and pizza oven, two outdoor fireplaces, and a 12,500-gallon rainwater harvesting cistern.

Photo: Jacob Elliot

Did we forget to mention the 40-foot infinity-edge pool with views of the Bay skyline?

A glass elevator can take you between all levels of the main home.

Photo: Jacob Elliot

The home is LEED Platinum certified.

The home is listed by real estate agent Joel Goodrich with Luxury Real Estate.

Photo: Jacob Elliot

To learn more about the listing, click here.

