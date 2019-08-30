SEE IT: Asking price for most expensive home in San Francisco reduced to $40.5 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re gawking at the price of this 5-bedroom home in San Francisco, consider it a real steal after the asking price was actually cut by nearly $5 million dollars this week.
For $40.5 million, the luxury compound located at 950 Lombard Street in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood boasts 15,691 square-feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an art gallery, 2,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, entertainment room, and sweeping views of the city.
There’s also a guest cottage complete with a glass steam room, sauna, massage room, outdoor shower, and hot tub overlooking Telegraph Hill.
Outdoor amenities include a four-car garage, entertainment center with retractable movie screen, dining area with kitchen plus BBQ and pizza oven, two outdoor fireplaces, and a 12,500-gallon rainwater harvesting cistern.
Did we forget to mention the 40-foot infinity-edge pool with views of the Bay skyline?
A glass elevator can take you between all levels of the main home.
The home is LEED Platinum certified.
The home is listed by real estate agent Joel Goodrich with Luxury Real Estate.
