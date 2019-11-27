SEE IT: Chihuahua sends SUV in reverse across 4-lane highway

SLIDELL, La. (CNN) — A chihuahua went on a wild ride in Louisiana when it put its owner’s SUV in reverse.

The woman was with the dog at a gas station in Slidell Friday night.

When the dog hit the shift knob, the SUV rolled backward across four lanes of traffic.

The vehicle came to rest at another gas station across the street.

The woman sustained minor injuries trying to stop it and the dog was reportedly fine.

Police say a mechanical issue was to blame for the dog being able to put the SUV in reverse.