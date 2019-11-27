Live Now
SEE IT: Chihuahua sends SUV in reverse across 4-lane highway

by: CNN Newsource

SLIDELL, La. (CNN) — A chihuahua went on a wild ride in Louisiana when it put its owner’s SUV in reverse.

The woman was with the dog at a gas station in Slidell Friday night.

When the dog hit the shift knob, the SUV rolled backward across four lanes of traffic.

The vehicle came to rest at another gas station across the street.

The woman sustained minor injuries trying to stop it and the dog was reportedly fine.

Police say a mechanical issue was to blame for the dog being able to put the SUV in reverse.

This past Friday evening, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard. A 5 pound chihuahua, who was inside of the SUV, put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over Gause Boulevard (a 4 lane highway) and came to rest at the gas station across the street. The owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle. It was discovered the vehicle had a mechanical issue, which allowed the transmission to change gears without sometime having to press the brake. It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident.Let this be a lesson to everyone to please use caution when leaving pets inside of your vehicle!

