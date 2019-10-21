SEE IT: Driver survives after logs pierce windshield in crash

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (KRON) – A driver is able to live to tell their incredible tale of survival after suffering minor injuries in a crash earlier this month.

The crash happened on Oct. 11 on Cleveland Highway in Cohutta, Georgia.

Whitfield County Fire shared the photos on Facebook showing several logs from a logging truck stretching all the way into the car’s rear.

“Advanced Extrication on Cleveland Hwy this morning. Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries,” the fire department said.

“All I can think about is Final Destination!! This person was truly blessed to escape with only minor injuries,” one person commented.

It’s unclear at this time what or who caused the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

Latest News Headlines: