SEE IT: Flock of migrating birds lights up weather radar in Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (KRON) – Wow, would you look at that?!

A weather radar in Key West exploded in a wave of hundreds of green, orange and red dots early Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the darker blue in the photo is rain, while the predominantly green and yellow colors are birds.

Officials said this kind of activity is common during this time of year as birds migrate back to their homes after flying south for the winter.

Photo: National Weather Service Key West

If you’re wondering what kind of birds were showing up on the radar, the National Weather Service was able to narrow it down to around 118 possibilities.

A graphic created by Cornell University researchers shows the migratory patterns of 118 types of birds across North and South America.

