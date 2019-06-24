SEE IT: Giant squid caught on camera for 1st time in US waters

A sight so rare it’s never happened before in U.S. waters, but a team of scientists can boast their mission captured pictures of a giant squid!

The group was exploring an area about 100 miles from Alabama and Louisiana when they deployed a medusa camera below to check out marine life.

The camera was sent down five times to record for 24 hours, so the crew had 120 hours of film to log.

But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait!

At the end of the footage, the scientists saw one tentacle at first.

But the giant squid eventually revealed itself.

This is only the second time ever that a giant squid has been caught on camera.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES