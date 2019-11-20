SEE IT: Handwritten statement Trump read in response to Sondland’s testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – While speaking to reporters Wednesday before leaving for Texas, President Donald Trump read a statement from a memo pad apparently written in black Sharpie.

In large letters, the statement read:

“I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zellinsky to do the right thing. This is the final word from the Pres. of the U.S.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump holds his notes while speaking to the media before departing from the White House on November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the impeachment inquiry hearings currently taking place on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump’s response comes amid Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony in the impeachment hearings.

“This is not a man I know well,” Trump said. “Seems like a nice guy, though.”

More on the impeachment hearings here.

