SEE IT: Heartbreaking TikTok shows mom crying in store because there are no diapers left for her baby

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re seeing long lines and bare shelves at your local store, you’re not alone.

Panic buying is happening everywhere as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow globally.

You’ve probably already seen the videos of people waiting in massive lines to stockpile on household items like toilet paper, bread, and non-perishable items.

But what about the reaction of someone who bears the brunt of hoarding?

Lauren Whitney, mother to four children, went to a few different stores looking for diapers for her youngest daughter. But because of everyone panic buying, she was not able to find diapers anywhere, BuzzFeed News reports.

Whitney decided to bare it all on TikTok in a heartbreaking video, crying in the Walmart store while she says on camera, “How am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford 20 at a time like you can?”

“I’d love for people to realize that all this panic-buying and hoarding is making it hard for lower income families or families on a budget,” Whitney told BuzzFeed.

“Some people can’t get to the stores when the trucks arrive. Some people don’t have the money to go when the trucks arrive because they get paid later. If we all just purchased what we needed at the time, the shelves would stay stocked,” she added.

Whitney was able to eventually find diapers in her daughter’s size.

Officials including President Donald Trump continue to urge shoppers to stop panic buying and hoarding, adding that if you don’t need an in item in two weeks, leave it for someone else who does.

Whitney said she just hopes it serves as a reminder to think about others too in times like these.

After all, aren’t we all in this together?

