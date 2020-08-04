SEE IT: Mom, kids handcuffed in Colorado after police mistake car as stolen

AURORA, Colo. (KCNC/CNN) – Disturbing video out of Colorado shows Aurora police forcing teen girls and a 6-year-old child to the pavement in a parking lot.

It happened Sunday when officers stopped what they thought was a stolen vehicle.

It was a mistake – the license plate had the same number as the vehicle officers were looking for, but the wrong state.

Witness Jenni Wurtz started shooting the video.

“I went from seeing kids in a car to seeing a gun pointed at the kids in the car. I called my husband and said ‘I don’t know what I’m looking at,’ and he said ‘hang up and start recording,’ so I did that,” Wurtz said.

The video shows Aurora police making the high-risk stop as they do for all suspected stolen vehicle cases, forcing everyone out of the car and to lay prone on the ground.

“And handcuffed a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old, That’s not a mistake that’s a choice you made. At any point in time you could have changed the route it was going,” said Brittany Gilliam.

Gilliam says police never asked her for her registration, just quickly forced into handcuffs herself.

“They were screaming for their mom and again, this was all a big misunderstanding, so in their mind they’re getting their nails done. It was all happening so fast and something about it was like, this is not right,” said Wurtz.

“Them kids are not OK. They’re never going to be OK. That was a traumatic experience. Would your kids be ok after that? Having a gun pulled on them and laid on the ground. Especially a 6-year-old,” said Gilliam.

Aurora police say they apologized after the incident was resolved.

“I don’t want your apology. I want change. Better protocol, better procedures, because the way you did it yesterday was not it,” she said.

Gilliam’s lawyer plans to file a federal lawsuit for excessive force.

Aurora’s interim police chief said in a statement she has told her team to examine new practices and training.

She’s also offering the victims therapy paid for by the city.

