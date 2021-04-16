Selena Quintanilla would have turned 50 years old today

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the Queen of Tejano music, would have turned 50 years old today.

The Mexican-American icon was a singer, songwriter, spokesperson, businesswoman, model, actress and fashion designer.

Her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century.

In 1995, she was murdered by the president of her fan club at the age of 23.

Selena grew up speaking English before her father taught her to sign in Spanish to better connect with the Latino community. She eventually became fluent in Spanish.

At the age of 10, Selena became the lead singer in her family’s band “Selena y Los Dinos.” The band featured her brother Abraham on guitar and her sister Suzette on the drums.

Selena saw seven songs hit No. 1 and 14 more songs hit the Top 10 on the Hot Latin Songs Chart, according to Biography.com.

In 1993, Selena won a Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album for her Live! album at the 36th Grammy Awards.

Although murdered at such a young age years ago, her legacy remains forever.

Happy 50th birthday, Selena.