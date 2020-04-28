Self-employed, gig workers in California can now file for unemployment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California will begin accepting applications for unemployment benefits for those who usually don’t qualify, such as self-employed workers, gig workers, and contractors.

The new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, California Labor Secretary Julie Su explained in a series of videos on Facebook Live.

Self-employed, independent contractors and freelancers, who don’t typically qualify for unemployment, can expect to receive benefits within two to four days, according to Su.

“In order for us to get unemployment benefits out as quickly as possible, we will be automatically paying the $167 a week minimum,” she said.

Under the new program, independent contractors, gig works, freelancers and other self-employed people as well others who don’t qualify for regular unemployment can receive up to 39 weeks of benefits through Dec. 26.

On Facebook, Su said California could not begin the process due to the state’s Employment Development Department, which had to create an entirely new system to filter and manage claims.

Other states including Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, and New York have already introduced the program and begun paying benefits.

Applications will initially receive the minimum benefit amount of $167 a week and the additional $600 a week per the CARES Act passed on March 29 by Congress.

According to the EDD, claims can be backdated to when you became directly impacted by the pandemic, as far back as February. The additional $600 weekly federal benefit only applies to claims from March 29 through July 31.

To see if you qualify, you will need to self-declare your income for the 2019 tax year.

The process will take a maximum of three weeks.

You can learn more about applying for the PUA on the EDD website.

Latest Stories: