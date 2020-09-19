Sen. McConnell says Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on Senate floor to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sen. Mitch McConnell said Friday in a new statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that President Donald Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor.

McConnell released a statement just moments after the news was announced of RBG’s death.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg talked about her “fervent” wish that her seat remain unfilled until another president was in office.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



NPR reports that Ginsburg said in a statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Back in 2016 following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell said the Senate should not confirm a replacement for Scalia until after the 2016 election.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” McConnell said.

