Senate passes bill to make Juneteenth a U.S. federal holiday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, CNN reports.
The bill now needs to pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.
“Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate. It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead GOP sponsor, tweeted after the Senate’s action.
A poll released by Gallup on Tuesday found that more Americans were in favor of making Juneteenth a national holiday than not.