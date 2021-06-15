Senate passes bill to make Juneteenth a U.S. federal holiday

Protesters watch indigenous dancers perform during a rally to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2020, in San Francisco, California. – The US marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth, with the annual unofficial holiday taking on renewed significance as millions of Americans confront the nation’s living legacy of racial injustice. (Photo by Vivian LIN / AFP) (Photo by VIVIAN LIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, CNN reports.

The bill now needs to pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

“Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate. It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead GOP sponsor, tweeted after the Senate’s action.

A poll released by Gallup on Tuesday found that more Americans were in favor of making Juneteenth a national holiday than not.