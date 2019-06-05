Sephora closes for diversity training

Sephora closed all of its stores for one hour on Wednesday for diversity training after famous R&B singer SZA accused a Sephora location in Southern California of racial profiling back in April.

The singer alleges security was called on her because a staff member believed she was stealing.

Sephora told the singer last month that the retailer is committed to making every customer feel welcome at its stores.

The diversity training on Wednesday included all stores, as well as its distribution center and corporate office in San Francisco.

