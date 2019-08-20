Service dogs watch live musical for training

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – What could make a night at the theater more endearing?
How about seats filled with dogs?
It happened in Canada for a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.”
So why were the pups treated to the outing?
It’s all part of their training.
The pooches are learning to become service dogs.
Sitting calmly in a theater with human handlers helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do.
It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways, and crowded fairs.
The dogs don’t have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass, but some of them did, anyway!
The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time.
