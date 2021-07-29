Shake Shack founder to require vaccines for employees and customers at restaurants

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 photo, Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospital Group, listens as a colleague talks to reporters in South Beach section of Miami Beach, Fla. Meyer has authored several books over the years, while his restaurants and chefs have earned 25 James Beard Awards. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In an interview with CNBC, Danny Meyer, founder of the popular burger joint Shake Shack, said all employees and customers who enter his Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Business around the country are starting to announce vaccination requirements as Delta variant concerns mount.

While the restaurant group includes high end restaurants in New York and Washington D.C., Meyer noted that the more accessible Shake Shack brand had still yet to decided if a similar requirement would be put in place.