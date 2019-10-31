Shelter donates Halloween costumes, candy to homeless kids

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) — Five-year-old Liam Lockhart is excited about Halloween, probably a little more than his baby sister Emryn.

That’s just because she doesn’t know about all the candy she’ll get.

Liam and Emryn’s mom, Crystal, is excited too.

“Definitely, people take it for granted,” she said.

That’s because a few days ago, she didn’t think her kids would be celebrating Halloween.

“I didn’t know how I was going to afford a costume,” she said.

A couple months ago, Crystal’s life turned upside down.

“I was so sick to my stomach knowing I had to come to a shelter,” the mother said.

Her family lost their home of nearly two decades.

She feared she would sleeping in a car. She feared her kida would not be with her and she feared what this would mean for their childhood.

“I was worried about Christmas and Halloween and how to navigate through the holiday,” she said.

For six weeks, she’s been at the Tacoma Rescue Mission.

They’ve given her food, shelter and helped get her back on her feet.

“Last week they donated a costume and I was able to get one for each of my kids,” she said.

‘It`s really incredible that they are able to have that the blessing of people willing to give,” said shelter manager Lawrence Kinnaman.

Kinnaman is the family shelter manager.

He says a few days ago, members of the community donated dozens of costumes, making sure every kid at the shelter has a happy Halloween.

“We just want to help them,” Kinnaman said.

It’s help Crystal never thought she’d need, but something she appreciates.

“It felt good to know I had someone to help,” she said.

