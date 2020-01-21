Live Now
Sheriff: Florida man kills boss over pro-Trump political views

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked.

Mason Toney, 28, is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss on Monday.

The victim, 28-year-old William Knight, was a big Donald Trump supporter.

Deputies in Florida’s Orange County say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site just off the Florida turnpike.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bail.

