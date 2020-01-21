Sheriff: Florida man kills boss over pro-Trump political views

(CNN) — A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked.
Mason Toney, 28, is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss on Monday.
The victim, 28-year-old William Knight, was a big Donald Trump supporter.
Deputies in Florida’s Orange County say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.
The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.
Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site just off the Florida turnpike.
The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.
He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.
He is currently being held in Orange County without bail.