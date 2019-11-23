Shocking details revealed in Atlanta college student’s death

ATLANTA (CNN) – Prosecutors are pursuing charges against two people accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford.

She was reported missing on Nov. 1 — her body was found in a park a week later.

At a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects on Friday, the homicide detective outlined what led up to her murder.

21-year-old Alexis Crawford was strangled and smothered to death.

Investigators say they’ve received partial confessions from her roommate — Jordyn Jones, and her roommate’s boyfriend, Barron Brantley.

“He said she was breathing like she was struggling to breathe and had sounds of agony,” Det. Michael Young said.

Authorities had been investigating Crawford’s disappearance for a week when Jones led police to her body.

Investigators say Jones told them the murder stemmed from an altercation between her and Crawford.

“During that fight, Barron Brantley came outside of the bedroom and choked Alexis,” Young said.

Police say Brantley told them he didn’t kill Crawford by himself.

“While he was choking Ms. Crawford, Jordyn Jones put a plastic bag over her head.”

Investigators say it’s unclear what sparked the fight the night Crawford was killed.

But say tensions inside the apartment were heightened after Crawford accused Brantley of rape a few days earlier.

Jones told police she discovered Crawford and Brantley locked in a bathroom during a night of drinking.

“When she knocked on the bathroom door, Brantley came outside and said ‘I didn’t touch her, I didn’t rape her.'”

Crawford received a rape kit test in the hospital, but no charges were ever filed.

A grand jury will review the charges filed against Brantley, including murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

Neither Brantley nor Jones have entered a plea.

Both will appear in court again in early next year.