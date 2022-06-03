NEW YORK (WPIX) — A New York City man arrested on Wednesday allegedly gunned down a delivery worker because of a monthslong vendetta over a Chinese food order, officials said.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, of Queens, allegedly spent months stalking and harassing workers from Great Wall Restaurant before fatally shooting Zhiwen Yan, 45, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Yan was shot just moments after dropping off an order on April 30.

“As alleged, a petty dispute over a take-out order became an obsessive point of contention for the defendant who began to stalk and harass employees at the restaurant for months,” Katz said. “The tragic end result was the murder of a hard-working employee, who left behind a devastated family and a grieving community.”

Hirsch’s rage was kicked off on Nov. 30, 2021. He ordered food and asked for extra duck sauce packets, which workers at Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on Queens Boulevard gave him, but “the defendant became irate, nonetheless, and argued with workers at the eatery,” officials said.

The Queens man demanded a refund and wanted to return the food, according to the indictment. When workers refused, Hirsch called the police. Officers arrived and workers explained to them that they could not accept food back because of COVID.

Hirsch stormed out, but he allegedly came back repeatedly and threatened workers. On Dec. 16, 2021, Hirsch allegedly used a knife to damage a restaurant worker’s car.

“I have a gun,” he allegedly told workers. “Be careful, this is the last time I’m going to tell you.”

Workers followed him, confronted him and pulled down Hirsch’s mask, according to the indictment. One took pictures of Hirsch’s face and of the license plate on his parked SUV.

On Jan. 28, 2022, a worker was outside shoveling snow when Hirsch showed up, officials said. Hirsch allegedly pointed a gun at the man.

“How’s your car? Remember me? I will kill your entire family,” he allegedly said.

The worker rushed inside and called the police. By the time the worker went back outside, Hirsch was gone and the tires on the employee’s car had been slashed.

On April 30, Hirsch dropped his wife off at work, authorities said. He was then caught on camera passing by the Queens Boulevard restaurant seven times.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Yan left the restaurant on a scooter, officials said. Hirsch allegedly followed as Yan made his delivery. Yan drove off and then, while stopped at a red light near 67th Drive and 108th Street, he spotted Hirsch.

The worker backed away, but Hirsch allegedly fired a single shot to Yan’s chest, killing the delivery worker. Hirsch fled, heading to his wife’s apartment.

Hirsch was indicted by a Queens County grand jury Thursday on murder, stalking and other charges. He faces between 29 2/3 to 44 years-to-life in prison, if convicted.