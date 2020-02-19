Should a presidential candidate’s age matter?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You may have noticed, the incumbent, as well as a good number of the current crop of presidential candidates, are well over the age of 70.

So is that old, and should it matter?

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis talked with an age activist who says it’s not the years, it’s the person.

Author of The Viagra Diaries, Barbara Rose Booker, is an age activist.

“I don’t think age should matter in politics at all. I don’t like being defined because I’m 83, although it happens all the time,” Booker said.

But when pressed about the current crop of candidates…

“Oh I love Bloomberg, to me he’s ageless because he’s got character, he has smarts. I think with Biden, whom I’ve always admired, I think he’s been there, he’s done that and I don’t feel the energy from him. And he’s been through a lot too. Not to mention what Trump just did to him recently regarding his son, I think he feels beaten down to me. But it’s not because of his age. And as far as Trump, he doesn’t look healthy to me but that’s a whole different subject because I really think he’s mentally unhealthy,” Booker said.

Of course, Mayor Pete is one of the youngest to run for president – He’s under the age of 40.

If you want to hear more of the age debate – Barbara Brooker will be at the Commonwealth Club on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

