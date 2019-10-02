Should you eat red meat? Study sparks backlash

(CNN) – New guidelines that give the OK to eat red and processed meat have nutrition experts fuming.

An international group called NutriRECS published research Monday that says there’s no proof those foods cause cancer, diabetes, or heart disease.

Its guidelines say most people don’t need to reduce their intake of red or processed meats.

The study’s author says the “weak recommendation” is based on “low-quality evidence.”

That has other scientists asking why would anyone make such a recommendation.

They point out several organizations like the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association have linked those foods to chronic and terminal diseases.

Critics also say NutriREC does not represent any national organization or government.

Most physicians agree it’s best to limit intake of red and processed meat.

Latest News Headlines: