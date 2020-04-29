Simon Property Group, biggest mall operator in US, to reopen some shopping centers this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Simon Property Group, the biggest mall operator in the United States, plans to reopen all of its 49 properties in 10 states, according to a leaked internal memo.

SPG said it plans to reopen malls between Friday and Monday in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

According to the memo, properties would reopen with limited hours and shoppers would be encouraged to take their temperatures before going to the mall. Free temperature testing will be available, as well as masks and hand sanitizer.

SPG owns and operates three malls in the Bay Area: San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore, the Stanford Shopping Center, and the Great Mall in Milpitas.

The memo does state that the final decision will be left up to retailers at these properties to decide whether they wish to reopen for businesses.

