Simone Biles’ brother charged with triple murder in Ohio

CLEVELAND (KRON) – The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been charged in connection with a shooting in Ohio that left three people dead and two others wounded, according to police.

24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, and one count of perjury, according to the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tevin Biles-Thomas / Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the New Year’s Eve shooting took place during a party at a Cleveland apartment operating as an Airbnb.

According to WKYC, an “uninvited group” went into the apartment and gunshots were fired.

Police said Biles-Thomas is accused of being the shooter.

Biles-Thomas is due for arraignment Sept. 13.

Simone Biles has yet to comment on her brother’s arrest.

Simone Biles

